Freedom Park Elementary to Transition will start learning from home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System will start transitioning Freedom Park Elementary School to Face to Face, Learn@Home instruction due to increased coronavirus activity.

The school currently has 31 students quarantining, one confirmed case among students, 19 staff members quarantining and two confirmed cases among staff.

Effective tomorrow, October 29, 2020, students will learn from home and reopen on Thursday, November 12, 2020 following the existing Veterans' Day holiday.

There is no impact to virtual learners.

Since the school closure decision was made after dismissal today, students in grades K-2 will be contacted by teachers with directions for receiving assignments and students in grades 3-8 can access their assignments in Canvas.

For face to face students, teachers will continue to support instruction and learning. Students will be considered present for the entirety of the Face to Face Learn@Home period as long as all assignments are completed.

Face to Face and virtual parents who would like to order meals for pick up at an alternate school site, should call 706-826-1122.

Four other Richmond County schools started learning from home instruction on Monday.

This RCSS video explains why schools may close during the COVID-19 pandemic:

This video explains contact tracing for parents:

