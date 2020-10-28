Advertisement

Dining for Augusta Restaurant Week supports local community, economy

By William Rioux
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Masters week is less than two weeks away and without patrons this year, not only will the tournament look different, but Augusta’s economy will miss out on a big chunk of its revenue.

Add the impact of the pandemic and local businesses are in desperate need of a pick-me-up.

Restaurants downtown like Edgar’s Above Broad and all across Augusta are still struggling, but in just two weeks they could be getting a much-needed relief during Augusta’s Restaurant Week.

Edgar’s is just one of the 24 restaurants teaming up with the Boys and Girls Club of the CSRA for the first-ever restaurant week.

“This is a great way to expose folks both out of town that are coming in to support the tournament, but also for locals to get a chance and encourage them to come out and help a good cause at the same time,” Tripp Harrison of Edgar’s said.

When the Masters said no patrons, restaurants took a huge blow.

“To hear that news was a bit shocking. That’s revenue that we rely on just like everyone in the restaurant community here,” Harrison said.

Augusta lost millions of dollars in revenue as a result. That’s why during Masters week, the Boys and Girls Club had a plan.

“Push business into the local restaurants and raise funds for the Boys and Girls Club,” Harrison said.

Restaurants will offer special dishes for the week that will go towards the Boys and Girls Club.

They can add lines to receipts asking for donations and have the staff push those special meals.

“We’ve given the restaurants freedom to figure out how exactly they want to raise funds for the club,” Adrienne Patterson with the Boys and Girls Club said.

It’s their way of giving back.

“We know that they’ve struggled and so obviously we have a heart for them and we wanted to give back to them in some way to show our appreciation,” Patterson said.

Restaurants say it’s also a way to stay afloat.

“You got to buckle down. You have to figure out how to survive and make it through. The tournament is going to happen again, and we just want to make sure we’re there on the other side,” Harrison said.

Augusta Restaurant Week will be Nov. 6 - 15.

For a list of participating restaurants, click here.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Restaurant week in Augusta comes during Masters Week

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

AU: Why some saliva tests are invalid?

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Paine College now fully accredited

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

12-year-old boy murder arrest in Aiken

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Aiken investigators detail arrest of three in 12-year-old’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Three people have all been charged following an investigation into the murder of a 12-year-old boy in Aiken.

News

Paine College looks to a new day with TRACS accreditation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
Officials at Paine College are describing the impact of the school’s now full accreditation as a “return to a position of prominence.”

News

Missing man from Burke County last seen on Oct. 6

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Timothy Edward Reed went missing from the River Road area in Burke County on October 6.

News

Salvation Army needs volunteers as fundraising kicks off

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The Salvation Army of Augusta will start their iconic “Red Kettles” fundraiser in front of Wal-Mart stores across the CSRA one week earlier this year.

News

Are you having any troubles at the polls? We want to hear from you.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
As the 2020 General Election draws to a close, we want to know if you had any issues casting a ballot for the election.

News

City of Aiken holding a hiring fair -- virtually, that is

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The pandemic doesn’t mean that you still can’t be seeking a new job. That’s why the City of Aiken is hoping to help you with your job prospects.