Despite drop in S.C. infant deaths, statistics concern health officials

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina’s infant mortality rate decreased by 4.2 percent from 2018 to 2019, but racial disparities remain a concern, state health officials say.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the rate went from 7.2 infant deaths per 1,000 live births in 2018 to 6.9 infant deaths per 1,000 live births in 2019.

The infant mortality rate remained relatively unchanged from 2018 to 2019 (11.1 and 11.2 infant deaths per 1,000 live births, respectively) among non-white women. The 11.2 infant deaths reflect a 2.4 times higher rate among women of color than the infant mortality rate of infants born to white women (4.6 infant deaths per 1,000 live births in 2019), DHEC said.

This shows there is still significant work to be done to protect the health and safety of all babies in the state, Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC interim public health director, said in a statement.

“DHEC, along with our partners, remains committed to this mission,” Traxler said.

Notable changes from 2018 to 2019 include:

Infant deaths due to preterm birth/low birthweight increased from 58 infant deaths in 2018 to 68 infant deaths in 2019 (up 17.2 percent).

Infant deaths due to birth defects decreased from 82 infant deaths in 2018 to 63 infant deaths in 2019 (down 23.2 percent).

Infant deaths due to maternal complications of pregnancy increased 43.5 percent from 23 in 2018 to 33 in 2019 (with 27 of the 33 seen in black infants and infants of other races).

Infant deaths due to accidents decreased from 38 in 2018 to 32 in 2019 (down 15.8 percent).

Infant deaths due to sudden infant death syndrome increased from 14 percent in 2018 to 19 percent in 2019.

The number of sleep-related infant deaths, specifically those cited as accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed, decreased by 13.3 percent from 2018 (34 deaths) to 2019 (27 deaths).

South Carolina has made significant progress in reducing infant mortality over the past 20 years, and continuing that progress will require a collaborative effort, DHEC said.

