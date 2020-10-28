Collins says Georgia Tech rebuild on track despite record

ATLANTA (AP) — Geoff Collins talks of his program with the passion of a fire-and-brimstone preacher.

So far, the results at Georgia Tech have lagged far behind his enthusiasm.

The Yellow Jackets are 2-4 and coming off two dismal performances, including an embarrassing 73-7 loss to top-ranked Clemson. There’s not much hope of a quick turnaround, either, as No. 4 Notre Dame is heading to Atlanta on Saturday.

But Collins insists that his rebuilding plan is right on track. He says he’s won everywhere he’s been, and Georgia Tech will be no different. As Collins says, “I will not stop until it happens.”

