Clemson QB Lawrence: ‘I have the option’ to leave or stay

(AP) - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence says he still has options about next season despite previously saying he expected this to be his final college season.

Lawrence is a 6-foot-6 junior widely considered to be the likely No. 1 pick in next spring’s NFL draft.

The question has come up whether Lawrence should consider staying depending on which team has the top pick in the upcoming draft.

The New York Jets are currently the NFL’s only winless team. Lawrence said Tuesday he was focused on this season and “we’ll have to see how things unfold.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.