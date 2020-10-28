Advertisement

City of Aiken holding a hiring fair -- virtually, that is

The pandemic doesn’t mean that you still can’t be seeking a new job. That’s why the City of Aiken is hoping to help you with your job prospects.
The pandemic doesn’t mean that you still can’t be seeking a new job. That’s why the City of Aiken is hoping to help you with your job prospects.(KWCH)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pandemic doesn’t mean that you still can’t be seeking a new job. That’s why the City of Aiken is hoping to help you with your job prospects.

The city is hosting a virtual hiring event via Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 29.

The event will feature specific city department managers and will engage potential employees about pursuing open positions. Registration is required to attend.

The featured positions and times are:

Public Services | 08:45 AM – 09:45 AM

Heavy Equipment Operator

Maintenance Worker

Parks, Recreation and Tourism | 10:15 AM – 11:15 AM

Part-Time Facilities Assistant

Maintenance Worker

Engineering and Utilities | 12:45 PM – 01:45 PM

Utility Worker

Maintenance Technician

Public Safety | 02:15 PM – 03:15 PM

Public Safety Officer

Head on over to the city of Aiken’s website by clicking here to register for the event.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Kroger bringing 15-minute COVID-19 antibody tests to all its pharmacies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A $25 finger-stick test will let you know within 15 minutes whether you've previously been infected with coronavirus.

News

Despite drop in S.C. infant deaths, statistics concern health officials

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
South Carolina’s infant mortality rate decreased by 4.2 percent from 2018 to 2019, but racial disparities remain a concern, state health officials say.

News

Savannah River gas spill settlement yields $1.5 million

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A fund of $1.5 million was recently established to protect and remediate water resources in Anderson County after a 2014 pipeline spill damaged waterways that feed the Savannah River.

News

ANGC ground crews already at work ahead of Masters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Tell us you’ve likely forgotten the Masters is coming up the week after the election, and we’d probably believe you.

Latest News

News

As blood bank copes with critical shortage, mobile drive is happening in downtown Augusta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A mobile blood drive is taking place today at the James Brown Arena as the Shepeard Community Blood Center deals with critically low supplies.

News

Bamberg County official posts bond over sex charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Charged with sex crimes, Kerry Trent Kinard posted bond, but he's not allowed to be in Bamberg County. He'll have to stay with family in Richland County.

News

3 indicted in plot to smuggle drugs into Ga. prison with drone

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Drone-delivered contraband into correctional facilities "is an emerging threat endangering the safety of those inside and outside the prison walls,” said U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine.

News

Expect quick S.C. election results, no mask face-offs with poll workers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rob Way
South Carolina voters should know by election night or the next day the results of the 2020 races, state Election Commission Spokesperson Chris Whitmire said.

News

Harrison, Graham continue to ask for funds in final week of tight Senate race

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
In the final days of the campaign, both candidates for the U.S. Senate in South Carolina are continuing to ask supporters to donate to their respective campaigns.

News

Massive fire could burn for days at former S.C. furniture plant

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
A structure fire in Sumter is so massive that smoke from it can be seen from satellites.