City of Aiken holding a hiring fair -- virtually, that is

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pandemic doesn’t mean that you still can’t be seeking a new job. That’s why the City of Aiken is hoping to help you with your job prospects.

The city is hosting a virtual hiring event via Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 29.

The event will feature specific city department managers and will engage potential employees about pursuing open positions. Registration is required to attend.

The featured positions and times are:

Public Services | 08:45 AM – 09:45 AM

Heavy Equipment Operator

Maintenance Worker

Parks, Recreation and Tourism | 10:15 AM – 11:15 AM

Part-Time Facilities Assistant

Maintenance Worker

Engineering and Utilities | 12:45 PM – 01:45 PM

Utility Worker

Maintenance Technician

Public Safety | 02:15 PM – 03:15 PM

Public Safety Officer

Head on over to the city of Aiken’s website by clicking here to register for the event.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.