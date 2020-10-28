Advertisement

Battle over James Brown estate will return to court

By Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of the late music legend James Brown will be back in court as the long battle over his estate could soon wrap up.

They say they are sorting out a few “additional battles” with the estate’s current owner.

This comes after the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled Tommie Rae Hynie was not legally married to the “Godfather of Soul,” a CSRA native. Control over Brown’s estate was then awarded to his family.

The family says the ruling will help them make Brown’s final wishes come true, including scholarships for children in the two-state region.

The matter was set for court today but was delayed until Monday in Aiken.

