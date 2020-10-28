Bamberg County official posts bond over sex charges

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Bamberg County Council chairman has posted bond and been released from detention, where he’d been held on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

A judge on Monday set bond at $75,000 for Kerry Trent Kinard. The judge said he is not allowed to be in Bamberg County and will have to stay with family in Richland County.

Kinard is also not allowed to have any contact with the alleged victim and must wear an electronic monitoring device.

Authorities said Tuesday that Kinard had posted bond and been released.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Kinard on Sept. 25 on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree, attempted criminal sexual contact with a minor, two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, assault and battery first degree and two counts of dissemination of obscene material.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Bamberg Police Department.

Kinard lost the re-election bid back in the June 9 primaries for county council.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.