Advertisement

Bamberg County official posts bond over sex charges

Trent Kinard
Trent Kinard(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Bamberg County Council chairman has posted bond and been released from detention, where he’d been held on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

A judge on Monday set bond at $75,000 for Kerry Trent Kinard. The judge said he is not allowed to be in Bamberg County and will have to stay with family in Richland County.

Kinard is also not allowed to have any contact with the alleged victim and must wear an electronic monitoring device.

MORE | 3 indicted in plot to smuggle drugs into Ga. prison with drone

Authorities said Tuesday that Kinard had posted bond and been released.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Kinard on Sept. 25 on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree, attempted criminal sexual contact with a minor, two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, assault and battery first degree and two counts of dissemination of obscene material.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Bamberg Police Department.

Kinard lost the re-election bid back in the June 9 primaries for county council.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

3 indicted in plot to smuggle drugs into Ga. prison with drone

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Drone-delivered contraband into correctional facilities "is an emerging threat endangering the safety of those inside and outside the prison walls,” said U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine.

News

Expect quick S.C. election results, no mask face-offs with poll workers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rob Way
South Carolina voters should know by election night or the next day the results of the 2020 races, state Election Commission Spokesperson Chris Whitmire said.

News

Harrison, Graham continue to ask for funds in final week of tight Senate race

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
In the final days of the campaign, both candidates for the U.S. Senate in South Carolina are continuing to ask supporters to donate to their respective campaigns.

News

Massive fire could burn for days at former S.C. furniture plant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A structure fire in Sumter is so massive that smoke from it can be seen from satellites.

Latest News

News

What happened when Pence, Biden visited the two-state region

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Political candidates on both sides of the presidential race were in the two-state region this week.

News

Giant crane arrives off Georgia coast to remove shipwreck

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
A towering, floating crane has arrived on the Georgia coast to remove in giant chunks a cargo ship that overturned more than a year ago.

News

Battle over James Brown estate returns to court today

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The family of the late music legend James Brown will be in court today as the long battle over his estate could soon wrap up.

News

Ruling leads to new review for S.C. absentee ballots

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
A federal judge has ruled that local election boards can no longer reject ballots due to mismatched signatures.

News

Perdue visits CSRA ahead of debate with Ossoff tonight

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
U.S. Sen. David Perdue made a campaign stop in the Augusta area Tuesday.

News

Here’s how many have cast ballots so far in biggest CSRA counties

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Voters in the CSRA continue to case their ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Here's a look at the latest statistics.