As blood bank copes with critical shortage, mobile drive is happening in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mobile blood drive is taking place today at the James Brown Arena as the Shepeard Community Blood Center deals with critically low supplies.

The drive is being held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 601 Seventh St. in downtown Augusta.

You can make an appointment to donate at https://donor.shepeardblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/26298.

Due to the current blood shortage, the center is in critical need of all blood types, especially O positive and O negative. The center said a few days ago that there was simply no blood on its shelves to send to local hospitals.

The blood shortage is a nationwide issue, stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic because fewer workplace and school blood drives are being held due to more people working and learning from home.

