ANGC ground crews already at work ahead of Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tell us you’ve likely forgotten the Masters is coming up the week after the election, and we’d probably believe you.

However, that’s not stopping the ground crews at Augusta National Golf Club from getting ready for one of golf’s favorite annual events.

Despite the fact that the event was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and no patrons will be allowed to spectate it, the ANGC is getting ready for its close up.

A promo posted to the Masters' Twitter accounts shows the ground crews cleaning and sprucing things up ahead of the Nov. 12 tee-off.

Magnolia Lane is getting a fresh coat of paint and a cut almost two weeks out from the tournament.

