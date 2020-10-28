Aiken board of education suspends partial policy on final exams

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Board of Education voted to suspend a portion of a full policy that affects final grades for high schoolers.

The policy, Board Policy IKAA, states that teachers are responsible for administering final exams for any high school credit course. Those semester exams would count for 20 percent of the students' final grade.

The board voted to suspend that for this semester. There is no word on what that could possibly change to just yet, but we will continue to follow this story as it develops.

Additionally, as the district is currently operating under two learning models, a hybrid and virtual learning, a majority of the credit courses in AIKEN INNOVATE are designed, and NCAA accredited by Virtual SC (VSC).

VSC has eliminated all semester exams for the 2020-21 school year.

