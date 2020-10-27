Advertisement

Augusta to unveil new public safety radio tower

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s new public safety radio tower site will be unveiled Wednesday, and you’re invited.

City leaders will be there as the radio system goes live for the first time.

Officials say the new system will improve communications between public safety agencies in Richmond County so they can serve the community better.

The ceremony starts at noon on Hale Street. Officials say wear a face covering and keep your distance.

