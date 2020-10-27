Washington County schools work to keep kids connected online

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Washington County School District is figuring out ways to help students struggling with internet access.

The district is teaming up with the Boys & Girls Club to start satellite classrooms across the county.

They will provide students with the space and staff to keep learning off campus.

School leaders say they plan to offer this program two days a week.

