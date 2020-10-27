Truck crash reported on Interstate 20 in Graniteville area

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews and law enforcement officers responded early Tuesday to a report of an 18-wheeler accident with possible injuries on Interstate 20 in the Graniteville area.

The accident was reported at 5:25 a.m. on eastbound I-20 at mile marker 10 in the area of Whaley Pond Road, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. The agency showed an unknown number of lanes closed due to the crash.

The truck reportedly struck a guardrail, and fuel was possibly leaking, dispatchers told crews on the way to the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation showed a slowdown on eastbound I-20 between Rainbow Falls and Bettis Academy roads.

It was the second crash involving an 18-wheeler within 24 hours on a CSRA interstate.

On Monday, a big-rig overturned on I-520 at Gordon Highway in Augusta, blocking much eastbound traffic for hours. The cleanup suffered a setback when the side of the truck’s trailer ripped open, leaving cargo on the highway.

