AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One Georgia candidate is making a campaign stop in our area today.

As part of his “Original Outsider” bus tour, Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue is stopping by the GOP headquarters on Columbia Road near North Belair Road.

He’s set to arrive at 1:30 p.m.

