Advertisement

Permit could ease water testing for Screven County plant

The Ogeechee River is shown here in Burke County.
The Ogeechee River is shown here in Burke County.(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ga. (AP) — Environmentalists are protesting a proposal to loosen testing requirements for water discharged from a Screven County textile plant.

Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division has proposed less stringent testing for Milliken & Co.'s Longleaf Plant a few miles southwest of Sylvania, according to The Savannah Morning News.

The plant, formerly known as King America Finishing, makes fire-retardant fabric.

Regulators discovered in 2011 that the plant had been dumping wastewater into the Ogeechee River for years without a permit.

The plant paid a total of $6.8 million to settle lawsuits.

The discharge permit issued in the settlement has since expired.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

College GameDay is coming to Augusta for the Masters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
In case you have forgotten among the constant deluge of political news, the COVID-19 delayed Masters Tournament is set to take place soon.

News

SC business owner confronts McMaster on when ‘Last Call’ order will be lifted

Updated: 2 hours ago
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s “Last Call” order is working the “last nerve” of some Grand Strand businesses.

News

Georgia could be key battleground state in presidential election

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest polls show President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are neck and neck in Georgia.

News

FBI looking for wanted Atlanta financial adviser

Updated: 2 hours ago
The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Georgia announced Monday that Christopher W. Burns, 37, of Berkeley Lake, has been charged with mail fraud and there is a warrant for his arrest.

Latest News

News

Augusta crews tackle house fire on MLK Boulevard

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Augusta fire crews were called to a report of a structure blaze Tuesday morning near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Koger Street.

News

Richmond County deputies safely locate missing woman

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a 36-year-old woman feared missing has been located safely.

News

Education update: Richmond, Aiken and Washington counties

Updated: 4 hours ago
Find out about home learning for more Richmond County students, changes in Aiken County and satellite classrooms in Washington County.

News

Where we stand: A look at COVID-19 trends in the CSRA

Updated: 4 hours ago
As the U.S. is coming off record-setting days for new COVID cases this weekend, we're taking a look at the virus trends in our area.

News

Sen. David Perdue to make campaign stop in Augusta area

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
As part of his “Original Outsider” bus tour, Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue is stopping by.

News

Pence, Biden will visit the two-state region today

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Political candidates on both sides of the presidential race are set to be in the two-state region today.