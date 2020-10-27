Pence, Biden will visit the two-state region today
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Political candidates on both sides of the presidential race are set to be in the two-state region today.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is set to campaign in Warm Springs, Ga. After that, he’ll attend a voting event in Atlanta in the evening.
Republican Vice President Mike Pence will campaign in Greenville, S.C., at a “Make America Great Again” rally.
President Donald Trump has events in a few states including a rally in Michigan.
