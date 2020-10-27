Paine College to make ‘major’ announcement on college’s future
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Paine College leaders are holding a late Tuesday evening news conference to address a “major” announcement about the school’s future.
Details are limited, but Paine officials say their announcement is in regard to a “new development.”
That news conference is scheduled for 6 p.m.
More on this story as it develops.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.