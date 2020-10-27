Over 3 million early votes cast in Ga. in already record-breaking election

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over 3 million Georgia voters have already cast a ballot for the 2020 General Election a week before Election Day.

The latest news from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is showing that nearly double the amount of voters are taking advantage of early voting over 2016′s numbers.

By this time in 2016, 1,517,281 voters had cast a ballot in the General Election. On Tuesday, 3,063,716 Georgia residents had already voted.

“Georgia is a leader in election access,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “Notwithstanding the pandemic, voters in the Peach State can take advantage of no-excuse absentee ballot voting by mail or through a secure drop box; three weeks of early, in-person voting; or Election Day voting.”

The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have changed voting patterns for many in this election. With fears of a sudden rise in coronavirus cases in the past few weeks, over 2 million voters alone have opted to vote early in-person. The other 1 million voters have chosen to vote-by-mail.

