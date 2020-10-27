Advertisement

Millions of rapid COVID-19 tests coming to Georgia, South Carolina

This image provided by Abbott Laboratories in August 2020 shows the company's BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 nasal swab test. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, authorized BinaxNOW, the first rapid coronavirus test that doesn’t need any special computer equipment to get results. (Abbott Laboratories via AP)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Trump administration says more than 37 million rapid coronavirus tests will be given to states by the end of the week, including about 4.7 million coming to Georgia and South Carolina.

They’re among the 150 million Abbott BinaxNOW tests the federal government already planned to distribute. They can give results in 15 minutes.

Officials announced Monday that nearly 3.2 million of the tests are coming to Georgia and more than 1.5 million are coming to South Carolina.

The tests will be distributed at the discretion of the governors of both states, who reportedly want them given to K-12 students, teachers, nursing home patients and first responders.

The administration has already shipped hundreds of thousands of rapid tests directly to congregate care settings such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities and to historically black colleges and universities in both states. It’s shipped 452,000 to such sites in Georgia and more than 379,000 to such sites in South Carolina.

As of Monday, totals of more than 1.2 million BinaxNOW tests had been shipped to Georgia and more than 756,000 to South Carolina.

Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir, MD, said testing does not substitute for avoiding crowded indoor spaces, washing one’s hands, or wearing a mask when not able to physically distance.

