Loeffler, Collins and Warnock battle in Georgia Senate race

By Alana Austin
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- As Georgians vote in this year’s elections, the Peach State could be playing a powerful role in deciding the future control of political representation in DC. In addition to the presidential election, there’s also not one – but two – US Senate seats on the ballot in Georgia.

As Georgia emerges as a key battleground state in this year’s elections, candidates on the right and on the left are clamoring to win an open US Senate seat.

“I’m not playing small ball. I am up there working for them every single day," said Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.).

Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler – a wealthy businesswoman and political newcomer – was appointed to the seat by Governor Brian Kemp last December. Since taking office, Loeffler boasts about her voting record being in strong alignment with President Donald Trump, from backing pro-life causes to gun rights.

“We have to make sure that Georgians hear our strong message of opportunity, of fighting for the American dream," said Loeffler.

“We’re going to go to the Senate and take the same passion that we’ve had for Georgia in the House," said Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.).

But GOP Congressman Doug Collins – who stood behind the president during his impeachment – says he’s the better choice for Georgians, from backing law enforcement to supporting agriculture.

“We’re the authentic conservative in this race, and we’re running against someone who has decided to become a conservative," said Collins.

But across the aisle is Democratic Reverend Raphael Warnock, pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the former pulpit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“My whole life has been about service. And I began to dream about public service really as a kid," said Reverend Raphael Warnock (D).

Warnock – who worked with Stacey Abrams to register hundreds of thousands of new Georgia voters in recent years – says Collins and Loeffler are both out-of-touch with the everyday problems Georgians are facing, from health care to financial strain.

“What I hope to bring to the United States Senate is the perspective of ordinary people who are trying to figure out how to make their lives work," said Warnock.

If no candidate wins an outright majority of votes, the top two candidates – regardless of party – would go head to head in a January runoff.

According to RealClearPolitics, a non-partisan aggregator of political polling, Warnock is currently in the lead. A WSB/Landmark Communications poll from Oct. 21 estimates Warnock ahead of Collins by about five points, with Loeffler in third place.

