Lacking immune system, boy faces special challenges in COVID era

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While COVID-19 poses a risk for all of us, those who are most at risk say it’s a struggle trying to stay healthy.

Keeping 3-year-old Demauryan “Juju” Daniels safe during a pandemic isn’t easy, said his mother, Tanedra Daniels.

“Juju was basically born without an immune system,” she said.

She said from the time he was born, there was lots of doubt about his development.

“To think that a doctor down in Savannah told me that my child would never talk … my child would be mentally retarded …” she said.

But she said Juju has overcome every battle he’s faced, beating all the odds that are stacked against a 3-year-old facing an immunodeficiency disorder that’s known as complete DiGeorge syndrome.

MORE | Where we stand: A look at COVID-19 trends in the CSRA

“He will fight until he can’t fight anymore,” she said.

She said the hospital is like a second home for her and Juju.

Combined with the pandemic, everything is much more limited.

“It’s very hard,” she said.

“He doesn’t get to see his big brother loves and is so protective of him.”

She also had to quit her job.

She said days at the hospital are too uncertain.

“We were supposed to leave Saturday, then yesterday then today, but we just don’t know,” she said.

But throughout the long hospital stays and isolation from family ...

“I’ve lost a lot but I have also gained a lot,” she said. “I have every reason to smile.”

She said she wouldn’t trade being a mom for anything.

“I get to wake up to this pretty face every morning,” she said.

How to help

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up [to help the family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/n5req-helping-juju?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=more&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

