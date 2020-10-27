Grovetown to start flushing fire hydrants in November

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Grovetown will start a hydrant testing-flushing program to help with the maintenance of the city’s water distribution system.

The process will begin on November 2. During this process, it is not uncommon for a yellow, brown or reddish tint to appear in the water. Harmless mineral deposits settle in the water mains and flushing and testing the system stirs the deposits causing discoloration.

Flushing removes the sediments from the mains and also serves the following purposes:

Improves water quality in the distribution system

Verifies the proper operation of fire hydrants and valves

Helps find weaknesses in the water system

Checks for closed valves and weak flows in the water mains §§ Verifies adequate fire flows for firefighting.

Important questions that residents might have about the flushing program:

What should I do when the fire department is flushing in my neighborhood?

If you see the Fire Department crews flushing a hydrant on your street, avoid running tap water and using the washing machine or the dishwasher until the flushing is completed. Please drive carefully, if you see the flushing crew working in the area.

What can I expect before and after flushing?

If tap water is used during flushing, it could come out discolored and contain sediment. If you encounter discolored water, shut the water off and wait several minutes. After waiting, check the clarity by running cold water for several minutes allowing new water to work its way into your pipes. If the water is clear it is OK to use. If not, wait several minutes and check again. In some cases, there may be slight discoloration for a few hours. This discoloration only affects the appearance of the water; it does not affect the taste or water quality.

The water may also have a milky appearance. This is due to tiny air bubbles and will dissipate out and is not harmful.

Avoid washing laundry during scheduled flushing times. Wait until the water runs clear at the tap, then wash a load of dark clothes first. Hot water tanks can hold discolored water for some time after the cold water runs clear.

If pressure or volume seems low, check your faucet screens for trapped particles. There may be a temporary drop in water pressure. Flush your hot water tanks, by running the hot water tap for a few minutes after the cold water clears.

