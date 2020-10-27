Georgia could be key battleground state in presidential election

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The latest polls show President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are neck and neck in Georgia.

This comes as the Peach State enters the last week of early voting before election day next Tuesday.

Democrats have not carried the state of Georgia in a presidential election since 1992. Georgia has 16 votes in the electoral college.

Dr. Jacob Holt, a political science professor at Columbus State University, said polling numbers indicate the presidential election will be close in the state of Georgia.

“If Georgia votes Democrat, it likely doesn’t matter because likely that means Joe Biden’s won by enough electoral votes that Georgia doesn’t matter. For Donald Trump though, there’s really no path to victory for him if he does not carry Georgia. So, that’s really the big thing is Georgia is a must win state for Trump. It is more of an icing on the cake state for Joe Biden,” Holt explained.

“We’re not letting up. We’ve got to keep going the way through November the 4th and I feel good about what we’re doing in Georgia,” said Alton Russell, chair of the Columbus-Muscogee County Republicans.

“The polling numbers look great. We are not giving up. We are not letting up and that’s why a lot of people are coming to Georgia, because we are really motivated to do this,” said Laura Walker, chair of the Muscogee County Democrats.

While being only days away from the election, Joe and Dr. Jill Biden both have campaign visits planned in Georgia this week. Trump also recently made a stop in the Peach State.

“That’s why they’re really coming here in this state. It’s probably going to be a very close election. I think also it says that not just that we have a close presidential election, but we have other elections on the ballot that are going to be close,” Holt said.

These other elections include two competitive U.S. Senate races between incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue and Jon Ossoff and the special election for former Senator Johnny Isakson’s seat.

“It’s quite possible that winning one of those seats would have the Democrats the majority in the U.S. Senate,” said Holt.

Holt said even if these Senate races don’t determine the majority in the U.S. Senate, each seat is very valuable, especially if there is filibuster reform.

Holt expects there to be a runoff in the special election for Isakson’s replacement. Frontrunners in this election include Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, who Governor Brian Kemp appointed to the seat, Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock, and Republican State Senator Doug Collins.

