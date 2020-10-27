FBI looking for wanted Atlanta financial adviser

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Georgia announced Monday that Christopher W. Burns, 37, of Berkeley Lake, has been charged with mail fraud and there is a warrant for his arrest.

Burns, an Atlanta financial adviser, has not been located since he left his home on September 24, 2020 — one day before he was supposed to turn over documents related to his businesses to the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to the FBI. Burns is also under investigation by the Internal Revenue Service, the agency said.

The FBI said Burns conducted business through a number of entities, including Investus Advisers, LLC, Investus Financial, LLC, Dynamic Money and Peer Connect, LLC.

The FBI believes that Burns has defrauded a number of victims out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The FBI is seeking the public’s help finding Burns. The vehicle he was driving was found abandoned in Dunwoody. Inside the vehicle were copies of three cashiers checks totaling over $78,000.

The FBI is also asking anyone who has done business with Burns and feels that they may be victims, to report it to the FBI.

If you have any information about Burns' location or if you think you were defrauded, call the FBI Atlanta field office at (770) 216-3000 or CLICK HERE.

