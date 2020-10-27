Advertisement

Family concerned for safety of missing man in Aiken County

Chandler Monroe Smith
Chandler Monroe Smith(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. - The family of a man has filed a missing person report with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office after not having contact with him in several days.

They said they are concerned he was taken against his will and may be in danger,

Chandler Monroe Smith, 23, was last seen on Thursday on Wire Road, his family said.

He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds and with brown hair and blue eyes, He was a tattoo on his forearm that says “Georgia Boy” and may be wearing glasses.

The family also released photos.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a report had been filed.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts can contact authorities at 803-642-1761.

