Early voting update: Here are some of the latest local stats

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The third and last week of early voting in Georgia is off to a strong start.

The Richmond County Board of Elections gave these statistics:

23,548 – total number of voters voting during advance voting as of Monday night

21,311 – total number of validated, mail-in absentee ballots

44,859 – total number of in-person voters to date

33.2% – total turnout to date

The Columbia County Board of Elections gave these statistics:

1,759 – people voting Monday at Columbia County Building G3 in Evans

1,074 – people voting Monday at the former Euchee Creek Library

32,688 – early in-person voters so far

13,382 – mail-in ballots received

43% – total turnout to date

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger gave these statistics for the state:

2,974,818 – total number of ballots cast:

169,680 – total number of early, in-person ballots cast Monday

1,966,823 – total number of early, in-person ballots cast

1,007,995 – total number of mail-in ballots cast

Where to case your vote in advance

CSRA residents who choose to vote in advance of the Nov. 3 election may have several locations to choose from, depending on where they live. Here’s a look at advance voting sites in the three largest local counties:

Georgia

Photo ID is required. Voters are asked to wear a clean face-covering. Voting in person will likely take longer due to social distancing and the limited number of staff and voters allowed in each facility. If you choose to cancel your mail-in absentee ballot, bring it with you to the polls.

RICHMOND COUNTY

Bell Auditorium, 712 Telfair St. Augusta: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct 26-30

Robert Howard Community Center, 4335 Windsor Spring Road, Augusta: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30

Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30

Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road, Augusta: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Columbia County Building G3, 610 Ronald Reagan Drive, Evans: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-30

Former Euchee Creek Library, 5907 Euchee Creek Drive, Grovetown: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-30

South Carolina

AIKEN COUNTY

North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-30

Ridge Spring-Monetta High School, 1071 Trojan Road, Monetta: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-28

Wagener Volunteer Fire Department, 299 Park Ave. N.E., Wagener: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-29

H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, Aiken: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-30

Voting by mail

If you’re voting absentee this year, you can track the status of your ballot.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office launched a tracking system called Ballottrax so you can be sure your vote is counted.

After you sign up, you’ll be notified if your application has been accepted, when your ballot is sent and whether it’s accepted or rejected when you submit it.

South Carolina voters can vote absentee in person until Nov. 2, the day before Election Day.

If you want to request a mail-in ballot in South Carolina, it’s too late; the deadline was Oct. 24. In Georgia, the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 30.

The Peach State is accepting ballots until 7 p.m. three days after Election Day, but they must be postmarked by Nov. 3.

Richmond County voters can deposit their ballots in drop boxes instead of mailing them. Drop box locations:

City of Augusta service center, 3463 Peach Orchard Road

Augusta-Richmond County municipal building, 535 Telfair St.

Robert Howard Community Center, 4335 Windsor Spring Road, Augusta

Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta

Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road, Augusta

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.