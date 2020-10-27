Driver killed in single-vehicle crash 3 miles outside North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Tuesday in Edgefield County just outside North Augusta, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 12:27 a.m. when a westbound 2018 Toyota sport utility vehicle on Murrah Road went off the right side of the road about 3 miles north of North Augusta near McCain Road.

It hit several mailboxes and a utility pole, went down an embankment and overturned, according to troopers.

The driver was trapped and was fatally injured in the crash, according to troopers.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

The driver has not been identified.

