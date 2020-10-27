Advertisement

Decorate a tree for the Aiken 4th annual Festival of Trees

(KFYR)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Each December, local businesses and organizations decorate holiday trees and display them at the City of Aiken Visitors Center & Train Museum at 406 Park Ave SE.

Last December alone, the City of Aiken Visitors Center & Train Museum welcomed 1,800 visitors through the door.

This year, the center is seeking participants for its Fourth Annual Festival of Trees to be held, Friday, December 4 through Saturday, January 2nd (tree lightings on will start Friday, December 4 at 4:00 p.m.).

Visitors vote on their favorite tree, with the winner receiving a holiday-themed gift basket and their tree featured in an advertisement in the Aiken Standard.

There is no cost to participate, but space is offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

If you would like to display a tree, please complete the attached form by Nov. 18th and submit by email to Hampton C. Wayt at hwayt@cityofaikensc.gov. Participants will be notified of acceptance by November 20 at 5:00 p.m.

