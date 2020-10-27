Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Zeta brings windy and wet conditions Thursday to CSRA
By Riley Hale
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying dry this evening, but a few showers look possible late tonight into early Wednesday. Low temperatures early Wednesday are expected to be down in the mid 60s. Showers look possible Wednesday as Zeta begins to closer to the Gulf Coast. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid to low 80s Wednesday afternoon. Winds will be out of the southeast between 3-8 mph.

Zeta Track
Zeta Track(WRDW)

Rain chances from Zeta are expected to be highest early Thursday. Rain totals don’t look too concerning for our area with most areas seeing less than 1″. Severe weather looks to be low Thursday with just a low chance for an isolated severe storm. It is expected to be windy during the day Thursday starting early in the morning. Winds will be sustained between 15-25 mph with gusts between 30-40 mph. We should start to see some clearing late in the day Thursday into Thursday night.

We are expecting to clear out Friday with nice fall like weather into Halloween Saturday. Highs on Friday are expected to be in the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the north-northeast between 8-12 mph.

Low temperatures are expected to get down in the upper 40s this weekend. The weekend looks dry with mostly sunny skies Saturday and partly cloudy skies Sunday.

