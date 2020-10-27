Augusta crews tackle house fire on MLK Boulevard

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews quickly extinguished an Augusta house fire early Tuesday on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The incident was reported just before 3:25 a.m in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King, according to Jason DeHart, public information officer for Augusta Fire/Emergency Management.

Firefighters worked to contain the blaze in a back bedroom, fully extinguishing it within 10 minutes.

No one was found inside the home in a neighborhood of older one-story houses interspersed with mom-and-pop businesses and churches. No injuries were reported.

An exact cause has not been determined.

