Augusta crews tackle house fire on MLK Boulevard

Augusta Fire Department
Augusta Fire Department(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews quickly extinguished an Augusta house fire early Tuesday on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The incident was reported just before 3:25 a.m in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King, according to Jason DeHart, public information officer for Augusta Fire/Emergency Management.

Firefighters worked to contain the blaze in a back bedroom, fully extinguishing it within 10 minutes.

No one was found inside the home in a neighborhood of older one-story houses interspersed with mom-and-pop businesses and churches. No injuries were reported.

An exact cause has not been determined.

MORE | Millions of rapid COVID-19 tests coming to Georgia, South Carolina

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

