Commission looks at options to cut budget due to COVID-10

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta faces a $5 million budget shortfall and leaders are talking cuts to make up for the COVID financial impact.

There are several options on the table.

The first option is to cut spending by 5 percent across every department.

Another option is to possibly get rid of a few departments altogether like compliance or downtown development authority.

City officials even recommended using $1.3 million generated from the stormwater program.

Finance told commissioners to consider moving $4 million from the emergency reserve fund to help offset the deficit.

This was just the first of a series of budget meetings expected. Commission will vote on options next month.

