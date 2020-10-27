Columbia County plans for bus safety during COVID-19 pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The death of a Columbia County school bus driver now bringing up questions about bus safety. Some recent changes could impact how your child gets to school.

We’re just learning today William Rebeck was diagnosed with COVID-19 before he died.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call after Rebeck’s granddaughter took to Facebook Live, frustrated with the county.

They say some interpreted the video as a threat, but she says she did not mean it that way.

As more students return to face-to-face learning, more will be filling into buses raising more concerns about safety on board.

“They’re sanitizing the bus seats and the windows, and all the areas of the buses at the end of the day just as an extra layer of safeguard,” Penny Jackson, associate superintendent of Columbia County Schools, said.

Columbia County says everyone on the buses will be required to wear masks and they have a solution if anyone forgets one.

“All of our bus drivers have been supplied face coverings for our students,” Jackson said.

But just like in class, contact notifications will only be sent out if anyone comes in contact with someone who’s infected and not wearing a mask.

“If masks are required on the bus, and assuming every single person on the bus was wearing a mask, there would be no alert sent out to anyone on that bus if there was a positive case. Is that fair to say?” I asked.

“That would probably be fair to say, yes,” Jackson said.

Refusal to wear a mask on the bus will not result in disciplinary action on its own.

“It would have become something different, like student incivility where they just pitch a fit and you know have to -- maybe we’re disrespectful in some way,” Jackson said.

But they say this has yet to be an issue.

“Certainly with the cleaning mechanisms we have on the bus, with asking our students and our drivers to wear those face coverings, we feel confident that we will do everything on our end to keep them safe,” Jackson said.

The district says keeping the schools open, and students and staff safe is a community effort. They say they’re doing their best to ensure safety but need staff and families to follow guidelines when they’re at home too.

We’ve reached out to Richmond and Aiken County school districts about their COVID-19 plan for buses. We will keep you updated on what they say.

