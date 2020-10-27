Richmond County deputies fear for safety of missing local woman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a missing person Tuesday morning.

Deputies said Crystal Ann Pearson, 36, was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday on Kentwood Drive wearing light-colored blue jean shorts, a white T-shirt and Nike shoes. She is considered to be in extreme danger, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about her is urged to contact Investigator Britney Jones at 706-821-4850 or any on-duty investigator at at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

