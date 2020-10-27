Advertisement

Richmond County deputies fear for safety of missing local woman

Crystal Ann Pearson
Crystal Ann Pearson(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a missing person Tuesday morning.

Deputies said Crystal Ann Pearson, 36, was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday on Kentwood Drive wearing light-colored blue jean shorts, a white T-shirt and Nike shoes. She is considered to be in extreme danger, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about her is urged to contact Investigator Britney Jones at 706-821-4850 or any on-duty investigator at at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sen. David Perdue to make campaign stop in Augusta area

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
As part of his “Original Outsider” bus tour, Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue is stopping by.

News

Pence, Biden will visit the two-state region today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Political candidates on both sides of the presidential race are set to be in the two-state region today.

News

Early voting update: Here are some of the latest local stats

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The third and last week of early voting in Georgia is off to a strong start, according to statistics from the state and two local counties.

News

Augusta to unveil new public safety radio tower

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Augusta’s new public safety radio tower site will be unveiled Wednesday, and you’re invited.

Latest News

News

Aiken council unanimously reverses hike in fire fees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Aiken City Council unanimously voted to change suburban fire fees back to what they were before July.

News

Second big-rig crash in 2 days slows interstate traffic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A crash closed one lane of eastbound Interstate 20 in the Graniteville area early Tuesday after a truck reportedly hit a guardrail.

News

Bond set for Bamberg County official facing sex charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A judge set bond at $75,000 for Trent Kinard, who's not allowed to be in Bamberg County and will have to stay with family in Richland County.

News

Department of Justice backs McMaster’s petition for rehearing in SAFE Grants case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jason Raven
In a filing, the Department of Justice said coronavirus relief funds from the federal government can be spent on private schools.

News

Washington County schools work to keep kids connected online

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Washington County School District is figuring out ways to help students struggling with internet access.

Coronavirus

Millions of rapid COVID-19 tests coming to Georgia, South Carolina

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Trump administration says about 4.7 million rapid COVID-19 tests will be distributed at the discretion of the Georgia and South Carolina governors.