Breast cancer survivor encourages mammograms for awareness month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s Breast Cancer Awareness month, and one local breast cancer survivor is celebrating but raising awareness and funds for people who can’t afford mammograms.

And the Breast Health Center at Augusta University is stressing the importance for everyone to get checked even during the pandemic.

“It’s very important that we still put our health on the front burner and get those tests done. Get those mammograms done,” Tiranda Anderson said.

Those mammogram machines aren’t as busy as they were this time last year. Finding the time, the money, or the childcare to get a mammogram during a pandemic is not that simple for everyone

“There were no funds to help me from the beginning of my journey,” Anderson said.

Anderson is a breast cancer survivor and created the nonprofit Pink Out Loud. She wants to make sure everyone has the access and funds to get a yearly mammogram. Especially right now.

“I just thought there was a need to create something in another form in the community to be able to get at least a yearly mammogram,” she said.

A new AU study shows black and Hispanic women are 20 percent more likely to be diagnosed with advanced breast cancer.

“It has to do with access to care. If you don’t have access to care, then you wouldn’t get your mammogram screenings on time,” Anderson said.

Doctors say they are trying to change that percentage.

“I think we need to work more on that and we need to be able to read more people and spread the word out,” Dr. Germame Ajebo with AU said.

That’s exactly what Anderson is fighting for.

“People need to know that they can get assistance. They shouldn’t be afraid to go to the doctor because they’re afraid that they can’t pay for this or they’re going to have to choose. I don’t want that. Not on my watch if I can help it,” she said.

AU is holding Saturday Mammograms on November 7 and 21, and December 5 and 19 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

You can call the breast health center or go to their website to schedule a mammogram.

