Bond set for Bamberg County official facing sex charges

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond has been set for a Bamberg County Council chairman who’s facing charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

A judge on Monday set bond at $75,000 for Trent Kinard. The judge says he is not allowed to be in Bamberg County and will have to stay with family in Richland County.

Kinard is also not allowed to have any contact with the alleged victim and must wear an electronic monitoring device.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.