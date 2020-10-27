AU student advances once again in Broadway singing competition

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You might remember Ontario Williams, the Augusta University student who’s competing for a shot at Broadway with his amazing voice.

We told you about him earlier when he entered the competition and then when he advanced to the top 15. Well, he’s advanced again: Now he’s in the top 10.

If he wins, he’ll get a Broadway prize pack, $1,000 for any charity and a chance to record a song for Broadway Records.

How to help

If you’d like to vote for Ontario to move on, visit https://www.broadwayworld.com/nextonstage/ontario-williams.

