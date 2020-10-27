As bulldozers come in, what’s going on with Regency Mall?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was once the retail mecca of the Augusta area, and now it sits as an empty, decrepit shell -- a monument of the way things used to be.

Well, Regency Mall now appears to be meeting the end.

Bulldozers were spotted at the site of the old mall on Tuesday, finally marking the beginning of the end for the mall that opened in the 1970′s and closed in 2002.

The mall has sat vacant since then with many wondering what was going to happen to the land.

As of right now, there is no formal development plans on file for what could take the place of the mall.

However, we did speak with Tim McFalls with Augusta Economic Development, who said that something is in store for the property but he cannot speak on behalf of it.

Still, with demolition underway, it’s not hard to get caught up in a game of “what if.”

