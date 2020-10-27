Aiken County deputies search for vehicle theft suspect

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is involved in a search right now for a vehicle-theft suspect.

The search has been taking place since before noon in the area of Wire Road, Beaver Dam and Columbia Highway, according to Capt. Eric Abdullah.

The vehicle was stolen from a Wire Road address, according to Abdullah.

