Aiken council unanimously reverses hike in fire fees

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Suburban Aiken fire fees are going back down soon.

The Aiken City Council unanimously voted Monday night to change the rates back to what they were before July.

People living just outside the city limits were upset when they saw a nearly 400 percent increase in fire fees. City leaders say it was a mistake. If you paid the new bill, officials say to expect a refund.

