Veterans Day gets extra special this year at World of Coca-Cola

Military members can enjoy a visit to World of Coca-Cola free of charge year-round, but Veterans Day is extra special.(Source: World of Coca-Cola)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Military members can enjoy a visit to World of Coca-Cola free of charge year-round, but Veterans Day is extra special.

To show World of Coca-Cola’s gratitude to the men and women who serve our country, the attraction is extending a special offer to the loved ones of all active duty, reserves, retirees and veterans this year.

Monday through Thursday from November 2 to 12, members of the Armed Forces may purchase up to four general admission tickets at half-price for their friends and family to join them on a memorable visit to the attraction.

Tickets must be purchased online using promotional code “vets2020” and members will be asked to present their valid Armed Forces ID when they arrive at the attraction.

At World of Coca-Cola, guests can sample drinks from around the world, see the vault where Coca-Cola’s secret recipe is guarded, check out the attraction’s newest interactive exhibit, Scent Discovery, and more. Face coverings and social distancing are required and do not detract from the experience.

