Rutgers surprised college ranks with win in Schiano’s return

(AP) - The college football world has no idea what to expect from Rutgers anymore.

Heading into the start of Greg Schiano’s second stint as coach, no one would have been surprised if the Scarlet Knights went winless in a schedule consisting of nine Big Ten Conference games.

After all, Rutgers had one of the worst programs in college football. It had three wins over the past two seasons and 21 consecutive league losses dating to 2017.

The gloomy expectations ended Saturday when Rutgers stunned Michigan State 38-27 in the season opener. Rutgers plays No. 17 Indiana this weekend at home.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.