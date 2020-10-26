Rhule hopeful McCaffrey will return vs. Falcons
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said “it’s a possibility” star running back Christian McCaffrey could return to action Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons.
Rhule said “it’s sort of out of my hands, but I am hopeful we will have him,” adding that the decision is largely up to the team’s training staff.
McCaffrey was back on the practice field Monday wearing a red jersey signifying an injured player and he remains on the team’s injured reserve list for now.
The 2019 All-Pro running back has missed the past five games with a high ankle sprain.
