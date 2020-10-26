Advertisement

Police: Florida man stole bulldozer, ran down Biden signs

James Blight, 26, is accused of stealing a bulldozer and knocking down Joe Biden campaign signs.
James Blight, 26, is accused of stealing a bulldozer and knocking down Joe Biden campaign signs.(Source: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAINES CITY, Fla. (AP) — A 26-year-old man has been accused of stealing a bulldozer from a Florida construction site, driving it into a neighborhood and knocking down campaign signs for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, according to authorities and homeowners.

The man took the bulldozer in Haines City on Saturday and repeatedly destroyed Biden signs in full view of people who live in the neighborhood, witnesses said. James Blight was charged with grand theft auto and trespassing, according to the Haines City Police Department.

Former Vice Mayor Adam Burgess lives in the central Florida neighborhood, which he said is predominantly Black. He called it a hate crime.

“This man came onto my property, took the two Joe Biden signs I had in my yard and then came back with a bulldozer to run down my fence,” Burgess told Bay News 9.

Video taken by the news outlet showed the damaged fences. Blight was also accused of bulldozing down a city speed limit sign, among other signs.

Police said Blight claimed he was too drunk at the time to remember what happened. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Bradshaw and Hagerty down to the wire

Updated: 9 minutes ago

News

Dr. Jill Biden to campaign in Savannah Monday

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Dr. Jill Biden will be making a stop in Savannah on Monday, Oct. 26.

National

French doctor warns his country has ‘lost control’ of virus

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Europe’s confirmed death toll has surpassed 250,000 according to a count by Johns Hopkins University, which puts the global toll at more than 1.1 million.

National

Long-married couple who wouldn’t evacuate dies in Colo. wildfire

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By KUSA Staff
Officials said a couple who chose to remain in their home as the East Troublesome fire exploded Wednesday night died.

Latest News

National

Couple who died in Colorado wildfire refused to evacuate

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
For years, they had worked to build their dream home in their favorite part of Colorado.

News

Joe Biden to campaign in Warm Springs, Ga. a week before election

Updated: 56 minutes ago
As Election Day looms closer, presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is hoping to flip traditionally red Georgia to blue for the first time since the 1992 presidential election.

Coronavirus

Businesses in Manchester, England, grapple with tough COVID restrictions

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
The number one spot for Manchester United fans to grab a pint and watch a game is bearing the brunt of COVID-19 restrictions.

National

Big power shutoffs in California as winds boost fire danger

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Large swaths of California had no electricity Monday as utilities tried to prevent the chance of their equipment sparking wildfires while the fire-weary state was buffeted by powerful winds and dangerously dry weather conditions.

News

Gas prices on the slight decline across Ga.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Georgia gas prices have fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.94 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations.

Coronavirus

El Paso imposes curfew as virus cases overwhelm hospitals

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
El Paso County has issued a daily curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus.