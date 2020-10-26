Parade held to celebrate 97-year-old WWII vet’s recovery from COVID

Thomson, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Louis Graziano helped defeat the Germans 75 years ago, but just won a new battle against COVID-19.

“It’s really amazing. I mean, we see so many people much younger than him, much younger than I am, that don’t make it through COVID. And then we have someone his age that’s not only recovered, but is doing great,” said Leon McLamb.

To celebrate his recovery, McLamb arranged for a parade of motorcycles and cars to drive by Graziano’s house.

“These guys gave it all. They were there for us. You know, this is the generation that saved the world,” said attendee Phil Garrett.

The parade was organized as a surprise for Graziano.

“I thought it was great what they were doing, but I didn’t realize it was gonna be that big,” he said.

His family says he was lucky enough to have caught a mild case of COVID-19, and was out of the hospital after 4 days.

“I said, ‘You survived the 3rd wave of Omaha Beach. You survived the Battle of the Bulge. You’re the last living witness to witness the German surrender.’ I said, ‘you got this,’” said his daughter, Kim Evans.

