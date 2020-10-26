Truck crash cuts eastbound Bobby Jones to 1 lane at Gordon Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Injuries were minor after a truck overturned Monday morning on eastbound Bobby Jones Expressway, but the crash threatened rush-hour traffic problems.

The wreck was reported just before 7:15 a.m. involving an 18-wheeler under the Gordon Highway overpass.

Crews mounted a heavy-rescue response, which is often used in case of major injuries.

It turned out not to be needed.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said injuries were minor to the driver of the tractor-trailer.

However, eastbound Bobby Jones — also known as Interstate 520 at that location — was reduced to one lane just in time for many people’s morning commute, according to the sheriff’s agency.

At the scene, traffic could be seen being rerouted off from Exit 3.

Deputies urged drivers to avoid the area for the time being. Wrecker crews could be seen working on the problem around 8 a.m.

This was the scene on eastbound Bobby Jones Expressway after an 18-wheeler overturned at Gordon Highway on Oct. 26, 2020. (WRDW)

The accident comes just three days after another major crash shut down part of I-520 for much of the morning.

It all started in the predawn hours Friday when a vehicle struck a deer on eastbound I-520, then the driver got out and was struck by another car between Doug Barnard Parkway and the Laney Walker Boulevard/Sand Bar Ferry exit. Then two other cars got involved in the crash.

Two people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.