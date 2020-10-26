Advertisement

Truck crash cuts eastbound Bobby Jones to 1 lane at Gordon Highway

A wrecker crew works at the scene where a truck overturned on Bobby Jones Expressway at Gordon Highway on Oct. 26, 2020.
A wrecker crew works at the scene where a truck overturned on Bobby Jones Expressway at Gordon Highway on Oct. 26, 2020.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Injuries were minor after a truck overturned Monday morning on eastbound Bobby Jones Expressway, but the crash threatened rush-hour traffic problems.

The wreck was reported just before 7:15 a.m. involving an 18-wheeler under the Gordon Highway overpass.

Crews mounted a heavy-rescue response, which is often used in case of major injuries.

It turned out not to be needed.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said injuries were minor to the driver of the tractor-trailer.

However, eastbound Bobby Jones — also known as Interstate 520 at that location — was reduced to one lane just in time for many people’s morning commute, according to the sheriff’s agency.

At the scene, traffic could be seen being rerouted off from Exit 3.

Deputies urged drivers to avoid the area for the time being. Wrecker crews could be seen working on the problem around 8 a.m.

This was the scene on eastbound Bobby Jones Expressway after an 18-wheeler overturned at Gordon Highway on Oct. 26, 2020.
This was the scene on eastbound Bobby Jones Expressway after an 18-wheeler overturned at Gordon Highway on Oct. 26, 2020.(WRDW)

The accident comes just three days after another major crash shut down part of I-520 for much of the morning.

It all started in the predawn hours Friday when a vehicle struck a deer on eastbound I-520, then the driver got out and was struck by another car between Doug Barnard Parkway and the Laney Walker Boulevard/Sand Bar Ferry exit. Then two other cars got involved in the crash.

Two people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

MORE | Mother of five killed in Harlem-Grovetown Road crash

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

This roadwork could cause headaches for local drivers this week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Here’s a look at CSRA traffic projects drivers could deal with in the week ahead.

News

Atlanta rapper Silento charged with driving 143 mph on I-85

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Silento, or Richard “Ricky” Lamar Hawk, faces several charges, including reckless driving and speeding.

News

James Brown mural to be officially unveiled this week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Greater Augusta Arts Council and the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau are inviting the community out for an unveiling ceremony.

Coronavirus

Aiken, Burke counties making school schedule switches today

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two local school districts are making changes in their learning models.

Latest News

News

In final stretch of early voting, options and numbers grow in CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
More than 2.7 million people across the Peach State have voted early, more than double the number in 2016 — and we still have all of this week to go.

News

Here’s where to cast your vote in advance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
CSRA residents who choose to vote in advance of the Nov. 3 election may have several locations to choose from, depending on where they live. Here’s a look at advance voting sites in the three largest local counties.

News

Crews use vacuum to incarcerate ‘murder hornets’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Heavily protected crews in Washington state removed the first nest of so-called murder hornets found in the U.S.

News

Parade held to celebrate 97-year-old WWII vet’s recovery from COVID

Updated: 8 hours ago
Louis Graziano helped defeat the German’s 75 years ago, but just won a new battle against COVID-19.

News

RCSO finds reports of gunshot wound unfounded

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Richmond County Dispatch confirms they were called to East Boundary near Sandbar Ferry Road in reference to a gunshot wound.

News

Augusta apartment fire displaces 16 people

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Augusta Fire and Emergency Management reported that an apartment fire displaced 16 people early Sunday.