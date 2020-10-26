Advertisement

NASCAR’s Cup playoff at misty Texas put on hold another day

(AP Photo/Larry Papke)
(AP Photo/Larry Papke)(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The NASCAR Cup playoff race at Texas has been pushed back yet another day because of misty conditions that soaked the track.

NASCAR will try again Tuesday. After only 52 laps were completed Sunday, the race was postponed until Monday morning. But eight hours after the scheduled resumption, NASCAR postponed the race again.

The only issue is that similar weather conditions are forecast Tuesday and into Wednesday. It was dreary with temperatures in the low 40s on Monday, when Air Titan and jet dryer trucks kept circling the 1 1/2-mile track.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Rhule hopeful McCaffrey will return vs. Falcons

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Panthers coach Matt Rhule said “it’s a possibility” star running back Christian McCaffrey could return to action Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

Sports

Atlanta United has positive test, cancels in-person activity

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Atlanta United has canceled in-person activity at its training facility after one player tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Rutgers surprised college ranks with win in Schiano’s return

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The gloomy expectations ended Saturday when Rutgers stunned Michigan State 38-27 in the season opener.

Sports

CSRA playoff updates

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
GHSA softball and volleyball enters the elite 8, and SCHSL volleyball begins their volleyball playoffs. In South Carolina, only the top 2 teams in each region advanced to the playoffs.

Latest News

Sports

Dolphins players say they’re excited about Tua’s 1st start

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tua Tagovailoa’s winning personality helped the Miami Dolphins avoid any locker room backlash when he was promoted to replace popular veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Sports

Beckham’s season over, Browns star WR tears knee ligament

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will miss the rest of the season because of a torn knee ligament. Beckham was hurt early in Sunday’s 37-34 win at Cincinnati.

Sports

NASCAR Cup playoff at Texas still on hold because of rain

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The resumption of NASCAR’s Cup playoff race is still on hold because of dreary weather.

Sports

Brees’ clutch precision lifts Saints past Panthers, 27-24

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Drew Brees passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns without two top receivers and the quarterback rushed for another score to lead the New Orleans Saints to a 27-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Sports

Lions stun Falcons 23-22 after letting Atlanta score late TD

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Matthew Stafford connected with T.J. Hockenson on an 11-yard touchdown pass as time expired and Matt Prater booted a 48-yard extra point to give the Detroit Lions a stunning 23-22 victory over Atlanta.

Sports

Several Raiders active against Bucs after time on COVID list

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Las Vegas starting offensive linemen Kolton Miller, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson are active for the Raiders against Tampa Bay after spending time on the COVID-19 list this week.