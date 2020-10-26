NASCAR’s Cup playoff at misty Texas put on hold another day

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The NASCAR Cup playoff race at Texas has been pushed back yet another day because of misty conditions that soaked the track.

NASCAR will try again Tuesday. After only 52 laps were completed Sunday, the race was postponed until Monday morning. But eight hours after the scheduled resumption, NASCAR postponed the race again.

The only issue is that similar weather conditions are forecast Tuesday and into Wednesday. It was dreary with temperatures in the low 40s on Monday, when Air Titan and jet dryer trucks kept circling the 1 1/2-mile track.

