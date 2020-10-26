NASCAR Cup playoff at Texas still on hold because of rain

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The resumption of NASCAR’s Cup playoff race is still on hold because of dreary weather.

It was raining with temperatures in the mid-40s when the race was supposed to resume Monday. There was no official word from NASCAR on when the race might proceed. Only 52 of the 334 laps were completed Sunday before mist and drizzle stopped the race.

There was a delay of more than four hours before it was postponed. Cars were still parked in the garage while jet dryers made slow laps around the track Monday. There was a significant chance of more rain throughout the day.

