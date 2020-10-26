Advertisement

NASCAR Cup playoff at Texas still on hold because of rain

Brad Keselowski (2) wrecks into the grass on the front stretch during a NASCAR auto race at Texas Motor Speedway, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Larry Papke)
Brad Keselowski (2) wrecks into the grass on the front stretch during a NASCAR auto race at Texas Motor Speedway, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Larry Papke) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The resumption of NASCAR’s Cup playoff race is still on hold because of dreary weather.

It was raining with temperatures in the mid-40s when the race was supposed to resume Monday. There was no official word from NASCAR on when the race might proceed. Only 52 of the  334 laps were completed Sunday before mist and drizzle stopped the race.

There was a delay of more than four hours before it was postponed. Cars were still parked in the garage while jet dryers made slow laps around the track Monday. There was a significant chance of more rain throughout the day.

