KFC brings back chicken-scented firelogs for the holidays

For the third year in a row, a KFC limited-edition firelog is available for the holidays.

If the past is any indication, they won’t last long. The chicken-scented logs have sold out for two years in a row.

KFC bills them as “hearth warming & hunger inducing.”

The savory firelogs will be sold at select Walmarts and on Walmart.com.

Back by popular demand. 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from @envirologfire is here for the Holidays! Because it’s never too early to start shopping for your chicken-scented gifting needs. Sold exclusively at select @Walmart locations & https://t.co/FeSAzTIgBV https://t.co/pxxj8NGx7e pic.twitter.com/rptNz0OPCv — KFC (@kfc) October 26, 2020

