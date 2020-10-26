Advertisement

Joe Biden to campaign in Warm Springs, Ga. a week before election

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WARM SPRINGS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Election Day looms closer, presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is hoping to flip traditionally red Georgia to blue for the first time since the 1992 presidential election.

According to the former vice president’s team, Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks in Warm Springs, a small town in Meriwether County with a population of around 400 people, in the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 27, exactly one week before Election Day.

Vice President Biden is expected to discuss “bringing Americans together to address the crises affecting our nation.”

After his remarks in Warm Springs, Biden will attend a drive-in event in Atlanta to encourage Georgians to take part in the last week of early voting.

Warm Springs is the home of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Little White House, which he established after discovering that the warm waters of the springs for which the town are named provided relief from his paralytic illness believed to be polio.

The last time Meriwether County voted for the Democratic candidate in a presidential election was 2000.

A specific location and time for the Warm Springs event have not yet been announced.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

